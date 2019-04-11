snoop dogg

Snoop Dogg on friend Nipsey Hussle: 'He was a fighter'

LOS ANGELES -- Nipsey Hussle's legacy as a community activist, uniter, a doting father and a loving son were underscored at his public memorial service on Thursday, with deeply personal testimonies from those closest to the rapper, including dear friend Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg's words to immortalize his friend were both serious and silly, as he told old stories about Hussle and their brotherhood.

"This a tough one right here," he said, visibly shaken but keeping his composure.

Snoop thanked Hussle's parents multiple times and told his father that "you picked up another son in me."

Hussle's father said he knew his son was strong because when he was born, the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck but he prevailed.

"He was a fighter," he said.

Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren London extolled her late fiancé, rapper Nipsey Hussle, as "an incredible soul...and someone very rare" during a Thursday memorial service honoring the slain rapper.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelescelebritystaples centerrappersnoop doggfuneralmemorial
RELATED
Nipsey Hussle's kids honor slain rapper at memorial service
Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
Obama: Nipsey 'set an example for young people to follow'
SNOOP DOGG
'Earth' music video brings together celebs for good cause
Snoop Dogg sets Guinness World Record by making largest gin & juice
Cordell Broadus, son of Snoop Dogg, again walks away from UCLA
Snoop Dogg gives Kobe Bryant a Lakers-themed convertible
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News