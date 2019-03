Soldier comes home early, gives son surprise of lifetime

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVD) -- A soldier from Lebanon, Tenn., came home early from active duty and gave his son the surprise of a lifetime.According to WKRN , SSG Rob Cesternino returned home Monday after being deployed with the National Guard.Cesternino's son Luca, 9, didn't expect his dad to come home until next week so a plan was put in place to surprise him at his martial arts class.Luca was blindfolded while sparring with his instructor, but then someone new stepped in- his dad.Once Luca heard his father's voice, he took his blindfold off and gave him the biggest hug."He had to shoulder everything while I was gone. He had to do it all with the help of an amazing, amazing community," said Cesternino.While he was deployed, Cesternino participated in Operation Enduring Freedom - Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve, the United States Military operation to defeat ISIS, WKRN reported.