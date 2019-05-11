Society

Soldier meets baby daughter for first time at Manchester airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- An early Father's Day present was caught on camera at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Friday.

A soldier was spotted meeting his daughter for the first time.

People stopped to take pictures and cheer for the family, who was welcoming the new dad home from a Middle East deployment.

CW2 Joshua Demers, from Vermont, just finished a tour in Iraq, Jordan and Serbia.

He spent his first moments back on United States soil getting to know his baby girl.
