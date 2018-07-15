SOCIETY

Chicago son surprises dad with baseball glove he has dreamed of since he left Cuba decades ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Riesco Sr. has had his eyes on a Wilson A2000 baseball glove ever since his family emigrated from Cuba in the 1960s. Nearly 50 years later, his son Juan-Elias made his dream come true with a heartfelt present decades in the making. (@juanyworldwide/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
CHICAGO --
For nearly 50 years, Jose Riesco Sr. has had his eyes on a Wilson A2000 baseball glove.

It all began in the late 1960s when his family was preparing to emigrate from Cuba, a journey the then-9-year-old was initially not excited about.

"The Cuban military was known for making children who didn't want to leave Cuba stay with them and raise those children in the military," his son, Juan-Elias Riesco, told ABC. "In order to get my then-9-year-old father to stop crying and come to the USA with his mother and older sister, his mother promised she'd buy him the Wilson A2000 since he was such a baseball fanatic."

Though the family made it safely to the United States, life got in the way, and Riesco never got his coveted baseball glove -- until this weekend.

Fast forward to 2018, and Jose and his son now put in 60-hour work weeks at Nini's Deli, a Cuban restaurant they own in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Juan-Elias has long known the story of his father's journey to the United States. After he and his dad worked a 10-hour shift at Nini's on Saturday, Juan-Elias gave his father a birthday present decades in the making.


"Happy birthday!" a beaming Juan-Elias told his father before giving him an A2000, a gift that brought Jose to tears.

The pair shared a hug, and a bystander joked: "You can finally go back to Cuba now!"

Juan-Elias said he's long looked forward to the day he'd be able to buy his father the glove, which retails on Wilson's website for $259.95, though he knew he had to wait until he was in a good place financially to do so.

"This gift was not just a dream come true for my father, but also a life goal I had told myself I would accomplish, to be able to afford my father his favorite mitt," he said.

Though the glove has long been on his mind, he said his father had no idea the heartfelt gift was coming.

"He had zero idea. Totally a surprise," Juan-Elias said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbe inspiredfamilycubaimmigrationbuzzworthywhat's trendingIllinoisChicagoWest Town
SOCIETY
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Texas firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
More Society
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News