SpaceX, NASA successfully launch first American spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space since 2011

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- SpaceX has taken a major step toward boosting America toward the ability to once again launch humans into space.

A Falcon rocket blasted off in a high-stakes test of the crew Dragon capsule early Saturday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The only passenger is a life-size test dummy, named Ripley from the "Alien" movies.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk says the launch was "super stressful" to watch. But he's hopeful the capsule will be ready to carry people later this year.
