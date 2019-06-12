SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/aIY0gJVoVY— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 12, 2019
The Falcon 9 booster blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday.
SpaceX intends to fly the rocket's first stage back to the base northwest of Los Angeles and area residents have been advised they may hear a sonic boom during its return. The booster was previously used for a launch in March.
Deployment of the three satellites is scheduled to be complete just over an hour after liftoff.
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on Landing Zone 4 – SpaceX’s second land landing on the West Coast! pic.twitter.com/kjNAhcUcJj— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 12, 2019
The Radarsat satellites bounce signals off the Earth's surface to create images even during adverse weather conditions.
The images are used for a wide range of purposes, including monitoring sea ice, disaster management and agricultural and forestry management.