CLERMONT, Kentucky -- The iconic bourbon brand Jim Beam is giving people a chance to stay at its Kentucky distillery grounds.It is listed on Airbnb and will cost you about the same price as a bottle of liquor, about $23 a night.Your stay at the distillery grounds includes a tour, bourbon tasting, and good ole' southern barbeque. The company wants guests to live like the seven generations of master distillers at the fraction of the cost of a typical hotel room.