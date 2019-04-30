Society

Fashion model makes history by wearing jihab and burkini in 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue

A Muslim woman made history by becoming the first ever model featured in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue while wearing a hijab and burkini.

A Somali-American woman who spent part of her childhood living in a refugee camp in Kenya is breaking barriers in the beauty and fashion industries.

Halima Aden is now the first ever model featured in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue while wearing a hijab and burkini.

She also made it to the Miss Minnesota U.S.A. Semi-finals in 2016 as the first contestant to wear a hijab and burkini.

Aden has definitely made a name in the fashion world, appearing on the cover of British Vogue and walking the runways during New York Fashion Week.
