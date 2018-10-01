Medical staff stopped what they were doing to line the walls of a hospital in Idaho, joining family and friends in a powerful show of respect for an organ donor.Video of the moment shows dozens of people paying silent tribute to the 53-year-old man as he was moved from the ICU to the operating room, where he was then taken off life support and died.The hospital where this all took place, St. Luke's Meridian Hospital, gathers for the 'Walk of Respect' with all organ donors.The display not only honors the donor, but shows support for the family during a difficult time.----------