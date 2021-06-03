police

'Staffing crisis' forces Asheville police to narrow its response to some crimes, services

EMBED <>More Videos

Staffing crisis forces Asheville PD to narrow response to some crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Asheville Police Department announced it would be making some major changes to what officers will be able to respond to amid a "staffing crisis."

Officials said in a Wednesday statement, starting immediately, it will no longer respond to certain crimes after the department had lost 84 officers since the beginning of 2020 leaving only 11 detectives -- that's less than half the staffing the department once had, according to ABC-affiliate WLOS.

"Our detective unit right now is completely gassed out with the volume of serious investigations that they have to address. And we will have to triage those. Those officers are having to work extremely long hours," Asheville Police Chief David Zack said in a Tuesday interview.

So in order to "improve response times for emergency calls" made to the department, it will no longer be responding to the following types of crime:
  • Theft under $1,000 where there is no suspect information (this does not include stolen vehicles or guns)
  • Theft from a vehicle where there is no suspect information

    • Minimal damage and/or graffiti to property where there is no suspect information

    Non-life threatening harassing phone calls (does not include incidents that are related to domestic violence and/or stalking)
  • Fraud, scams, or identity theft

  • Simple assaults that are reported after they have occurred
  • Reports that do not require immediate police actions and/or enforcement (information only reports)
  • Funeral escorts
  • Lost/found property
  • Trespassing where the property owner does not want to press charges


Instead, victims of those crimes are asked to use the Police to Citizen online reporting tool to file a report. Those who do not have access to the internet can call (828) 252-1110 to have an officer respond when they are available. The alternative route of reporting may still result in a "significant delay in response."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyashevillenccrimepolicenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE
Durham leaders debate reducing DPD response to mental health crisis
4th-grader who wants to be officer one day gets special surprise from Madera police
More reporting and resources about policing
A year after George Floyd's death NC police reform bills move slowly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead, girl injured in Fayetteville home invasion, police say
Coach K will retire from coaching after next season
Wake County deputy out of surgery after shooting, suspect charged
LATEST: NC evaluating additional vaccine incentive options
LATIN-19 making strides in vaccinating NC's Latino community
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
State seeks 30 years for Chauvin, defense wants time served
Show More
Body found in Goldsboro believed to be that of 38-year-old woman
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
NFL pledges to halt 'race-norming,' review Black claims
Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate
Survey finds many Triangle workers still reluctant to be vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News