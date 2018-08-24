ABC11 TOGETHER

Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others

EMBED </>More Videos

We revisited with Michael Mack Jr., who showed off his dance moves and ball skills despite his prosthetic leg.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
A Triangle 10-year-old whose reaction to receiving a Black Panther prosthetic leg went viral earlier this year is now trying to parlay the attention to help others.

"If we just start posting more stuff of me like "hey guys, I wake up in the morning," they record me. I say hi to the world and stuff, and just know that you can do anything. And you can do this, you can do that. That's the stuff we're trying to get out there," Michael Mack Jr. said.

Michael had his leg amputated when he was 11 months old after his tibia stopped growing. Since then, he's grown up with a series of prosthetic legs that get replaced annually. Following the video, parents of other amputees reached out to his mom, Sandra McNeill.

"It was great being able to help them, because some of them were really stuck, and needed some answers. So we were able to share that with them, and that really touched me," said McNeill.

Tattoo store in Raleigh gives 10-year-old boy with prosthetic a little help from Wakanda
A Triangle 10-year-old has never let his leg amputation hold him back. And now he has a little extra help from Wakanda thanks to a local tattoo artist.


Months later, Michael said he's still surprised by the widespread reaction of the original viral video. McNeill noted somebody recently recognized him in public and asked to take a picture with him.

He's created Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages, where he plans to document his daily activities in hopes of reaching a wider audience.

"Sometimes kids they'll see - I tell them about the leg, and they're like 'Michael don't do this, and don't do that, you're going to get hurt.' And I try to explain to them 'I'll be all right, because this actually allows me to do more stuff,'" Michael said.

Mack is set to join a basketball league with fellow amputees.

"I can be on the court, and show them I can actually do well, and I can show them it's not actually hard to play when you're an amputee," Michael said.

He also visits the Triangle Family Group, where he interacts with amputees of all ages.

A talented dancer, Michael is also working with his family and a producer on an inspirational song.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyamputeeabc11 togethercool kidsfeel goodgood newsWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Mom investigated for letting 8-year-old walk dog alone
Durham Confederate monument committee meets days after Silent Sam is toppled
Cary thrift store holds 'Dollar Days' sale
More Society
Top Stories
UNC BOG member: Silent Sam will be back up within 90 days
19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in North Carolina
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
Bird removing scooters from UNC while parties explore possibility of partnership
Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina at Cary High
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Show More
Hurricane Lane, now Category 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Doctor killed family with gas-filled exercise ball, police say
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Republicans take a mulligan, keep controversial amendments on ballot
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
More News