'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced: New attraction coming to Disneyland in May, Disney World in August

Disney shared this preview to get fans excited for the new Star Wars parks.

ANAHEIM, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. -- Star Wars fans, the wait is almost over: We finally know when "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" will be open to fans.

The Disneyland Park will be opening in Anaheim, Calif. on May 31, and the Disney World park will be opening in Orlando on August 29, Disney announced on Thursday.



So what can guests expect when they hit the park? In a description released last week, the setting was described as "an abandoned, ancient base encircled by forests, mountains, and rivers on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost" that was set up by the Resistance as they fight the First Order.

D23, Disney's official fan club, also confirmed that the park will be inhabited by some familiar faces, including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, BB-8, and Chewbacca-and even members of the First Order.

We have also learned more about the food options (including, of course, a cantina), the retailers (get ready to build your own lightsaber!) and the costumes.

As for the rides, the two main attractions involve flying the Millenium Falcon and facing off against Kylo Ren.

The park will be opening in two phases. The first phase, which begins on opening day, includes food, shopping, and the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride.

If you want to visit the Anaheim park before June 23, you'll need to make a free reservation, Disney explained in a press release. Information on how to do so will be available at a later date on the Disney Parks Blog.

For phase two, which opens later this year, Disney promises "the most ambitious, immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined" that will "blur the lines between fantasy and reality."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, Disney Parks and this station.
