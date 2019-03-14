Starbucks adding oatmilk to menu in some locations

Starbucks is now offering oatmilk as its newest non-dairy milk option in some US locations.The coffee chain has been offering oatmilk in Europe since January 2018.American customers can now find it in five Starbucks Reserve locations including New York, Seattle and San Francisco.Oatmilk gained popularity as a non-dairy milk alternative with a smooth, neutral flavor. When steamed, it creates a creamy texture that works well in latte and cappuccino beverages.Starbucks Reserve locations showcase the most exquisite and sought-after coffees from around the world.While Starbucks does not currently have plans to expand the launch of oatmilk to the rest of its stores, the company says it is always listening to customers and offering innovative beverages.