Coronavirus California

California nurse cries tears of joy after strangers help her replace stolen bicycle

A San Francisco nurse was overjoyed after strangers rallied to help her replace her stolen bicycle.
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A nurse working at a San Francisco hospital finished a 12-hour shift on Tuesday morning only to find that her bicycle had been stolen.

Vanessa Nguyen says it was locked up inside a caged area with other bikes located in the hospital's garage.

She posted her frustrations online and hours later a reporter from our sister station KGO-TV posted the pictures of the bicycle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Within hours the community responded. Dozens of random people offering bicycles and money to Nguyen.

She says she wasn't looking for anything but was overwhelmed by the amazing responses, so much so that she broke down crying when we spoke with her. As someone who is used to caring for children, she says she still can't believe that the community cared enough to help her.

"The outpouring of love from people I've never met was really touching," Nguyen said.

She's now in the process of looking at two bicycles that were offered to her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusbicyclenursesbikescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
LA offering free testing to residents regardless of symptoms
From props to face shields!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees 561 more cases, largest jump reported in 1 day so far
LIVE: Heavy rain causes power outages, downed trees
NC lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go
Ole Time Barbecue still paying it forward despite COVID-19
GA allowing teens to get license without taking road test
Cell phone data shows people in NC getting restless amid order
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
Show More
US study finds drug works against coronavirus
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
Has NC flattened the curve? Here's what the latest models say
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
More TOP STORIES News