Young women working more, still doing most of the housework, study finds

Researchers have found that younger women are working longer hours and are being paid more than ever; however, they're still doing a majority of the heavy lifting at home.

While millennials are more open to split household duties, research shows those ideals are not upheld.

In 2017, the Bureau of Labor Statistic found that on an average day 19 percent of men performed household tasks like cleaning and laundry, compared to 49 percent of women.

However, experts said men are more likely to engage in lawn and garden work than women.

"I think we still have stated intentions and then we have the realities of giving up privilege," Jill Yavorsky, assistant professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, told CNN. "Men still have a lot of privilege in being able to fall back on gendered notions, because if not, they have to participate a lot in housework and potentially give up on potential career advantages. When it comes down to it, many men are not willing to walk the walk."

But women just aren't putting in the overtime at home, they're also ranking in the hours at work.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2017, 78 percent of young adult women worked at least 50 weeks per year.

Researchers found they are also getting paid more which helps them contribute more to the household income.

Median earnings for full-time female employees increased from around $37,000 to $39,000 between 2000 and 2017.

And officials believe the dynamic of the typical household will soon change.

"In the 1990s, women did most of the changing: entering the workforce, entering different occupations, they did less housework, the housework gap closed, so women did a lot of the changing early on - and then we stalled out," Joanna Pepin, postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Austin told CNN. "So there's a reason to suspect that future progress is going to need change on men's part - men doing more in the home and entering different professions."
