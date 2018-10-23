SOCIETY

Surprise! Gov. Cooper awards state's top honor to Durham Rescue Mission founders

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Cooper gives the state's highest honor to Durham Rescue Mission founders Ernie and Gail Mills.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Not everyone in the room knew it, but a very big secret was being kept about the man and woman who brought the Durham Rescue Mission to life -- giving countless people experiencing homelessness, drug addiction and abuse, a chance at a fresh start. Ernie and Gail Mills were about to get a big surprise.

Every table inside the ballroom of the Sheraton Imperial was filled with donors, volunteers, clients of the Durham Rescue Mission, and graduates of its recovery programs. Including Alex Winn, who told the crowd of when the Millses welcomed him to the Mission. He'd been his high school valedictorian with a full scholarship to Duke when his life was derailed by drug addiction. He addressed the audience Tuesday night as a changed man.

"And now I'm finally going to be able to return to Duke this January to finish my education," Winn said to a standing ovation.

It's been 44 years since Ernie and Gail Mills founded the Durham Rescue Mission in a small two-story home off East Main Street, serving a handful of people in need of new direction. In the decades since, DRM has served thousands of clients.

SURPRISE HONOR

ABC11's John Clark served as emcee for the night and let the crowd and the Millses in on the secret. Gov. Roy Cooper was here to bestow the state's highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.



"You have a thriving city like Durham, but you know that there are so many people there living in poverty," Cooper said. "But this mission helps to bring them hope."

Cooper reminded the crowd of past honorees including the Rev. Billy Graham, Michael Jordan, and Andy Griffith before welcoming Ernie and Gail Mills into the prestigious order.

"I really never dreamed when we started the Rescue Mission that the mission would be what it is today," Ernie Mills said in accepting the honor. "But day by day, God has blessed.

"You are the ones, our donors, our staff, you're the ones that have made it possible and I just want to say thank you, thank you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodroy cooperdurham county newshomelessrescuegood newsawardDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Back in the Saddle' helps veterans recover through horse therapy
Local couple chronicles renovation of Aberdeen mansion
World's longest sea bridge to open after 9 years of construction
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
Spring Lake endures enormous trash problem nearly two months after Florence
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple
Hurricane Willa hits Mexico; nor'easter will bring rain to the Triangle
Follow the lotto: How Cumberland schools spend education lottery money
Show More
America to plunge in life expectancy rankings by 2040
Don't take that ballot selfie! State election officials say it's illegal
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
Boy, 13, stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Ticket sales at 'lucky' store increase as jackpots soar
More News