Society

Survey: Companies considering ban on all physical contact, including handshakes

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, some companies are banning all physical contact, including handshakes.

Companies are implementing very black and white policies to avoid expensive sexual harassment claims.

While you're probably safe with a handshake, the experts say why even risk it.

People should be mindful that their perceptions of appropriate physical contact might not be the same as colleagues.

Companies that do not have specific guidelines in place should establish them and make sure that employees know the rules.

The survey was conducted by the job website TotalJobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News