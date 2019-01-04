SOCIETY

Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Deaf man refused service at Taco Bell.

KETTERING, Ohio (WTVD) --
A deaf man tries to order Taco Bell but instead had the police called on him.

"No, we can't do that," a worker replies to his request for an order. And slams the drive-thru window on him.

Brandon's girlfriend captured video of the exchange and his mother posted it on her Facebook page, where it went viral.



"He's had to work extra hard, harder than everyone else to prove himself, that's he's smart and that he can do everything," said Becky Burch, Brandon's mother. "So, just something easy as going through a drive-thru to get food and they're like no, he just didn't understand."

Because he is deaf, Brandon Burch typically drives straight to the payment window to show his order on his phone. But on this occasion, the Taco Bell worker refused Brandon service, saying it was against company policy.

"Do you want me to call the police? Because we can't take it, and you're also not allowed to record me," the worker said.

"It was like they were mocking me, making fun of me. And there was even a gentleman in the back giving peace signs," Brandon said, with his mother acting as an interpreter.

Eventually, the worker did call the police, but when officers arrived, they told the clerk that Brandon was in the right -- and even offered to get food for him.

That employee has since been fired.

Taco Bell said the rest of its workers at that restaurant are being retrained.

Read more at ABC affiliate WKEF.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydeaftaco bellviral videou.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cumberland County man wins $10 million on scratch-off game
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
1 ticket won $425M Mega Millions lottery on New Year's Day
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
More Society
Top Stories
Terminally ill Fayetteville man with days to live renews vows to wife
McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal stabbing outside Wake Inn
Cumberland County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student
Study finds link between depression and social media use among teens
18-wheeler runs off road, crashes into Aldi store and several cars in lot
Duke increasing security on campus after student was raped
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Show More
Beautiful weekend ahead after rainy few days
Suspect arrested day after Durham woman fights off intruder in her home
Wake Forest teens charged after being caught with BB gun in student lot
Supreme Court to hear arguments over NC's congressional map
Worst is yet to come this flu season, experts warn
More News