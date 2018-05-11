ROYAL WEDDING

Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has the tips from an expert to improve your Royal etiquette.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
All eyes are on the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to walk down the aisle.

As the world watches, the royal family always makes sure to set an example of proper etiquette.

As an outsider, Markle had to be trained to properly wave, sit and dress like the royal family.

Myka Meier is the founder of New York-based Beaumont Etiquette and the co-founder of The Plaza Hotel Finishing Program.

RELATED: Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and beyond: Royal wedding dresses through the years
EMBED More News Videos

From the puffy sleeves of Princess Diana's dress to Kate Middleton's elegant satin and lace gown, here's a look at what several brides wore during their royal weddings.



She was trained in part by a former member of The Royal Household of Her Majesty the Queen and now offers courses in dining, social and business etiquette.

Meier sat down with Shirleen Allicot to offer some etiquette tips many Americans might not know.

For example, Meier jokes one sure way to spot an American in London is by their pinky finger sticking out while drinking tea.

Check out the video player above for all her tips just in time for the Royal Wedding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddinghow toqueen elizabethsocietyoriginalsNew York City
Related
PHOTOS: Royal wedding dresses through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News