A heartwarming video of the interaction between a grocery store employee and a young man with autism has gone viral.The trending video shows 17-year-old Jack Edwards lending a hand to employee Jordan Taylor and restocking the coolers at a local grocery store.Taylor says it was Edwards' idea to help him."I never picture all this would happen," Taylor said. "I was just being me. That's it, I just wanted to help somebody else out. Enjoy something."This is an experience Taylor says he'll never forget.