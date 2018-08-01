BATON ROGUE, Louisiana --A heartwarming video of the interaction between a grocery store employee and a young man with autism has gone viral.
The trending video shows 17-year-old Jack Edwards lending a hand to employee Jordan Taylor and restocking the coolers at a local grocery store.
Taylor says it was Edwards' idea to help him.
"I never picture all this would happen," Taylor said. "I was just being me. That's it, I just wanted to help somebody else out. Enjoy something."
This is an experience Taylor says he'll never forget.
