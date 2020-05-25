Coronavirus

'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of Kansas workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. -- A Kansas man is making special doorstep deliveries of tequila to those who have lost their jobs during this pandemic.

Bryce Lob is known as the "tequila fairy."

He shared a post on social media asking anyone who is out a job to send his company their address and they will drop off a bottle to their home with a thank you note.

"We expected maybe 50 people would reach out but we're up to 1,500 to 2,000 so far," said Lob. "I've given to chefs, servers, bartenders, GMs, owners. I was just hoping to lift spirits."

Those who received a bottle say it's not about the free stuff, it's about knowing they aren't alone during this challenging time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansascoronavirusacts of kindnessu.s. & worldfeel goodalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Visit Raleigh: $60 million lost due to COVID-19
LATEST: 14,954 have recovered from COVID-19 in NC
Gym owners plan legal action against state's order to stay closed
Triangle restaurants, customers adjust to Phase Two rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 14,954 have recovered from COVID-19 in NC
Gym owners plan legal action against state's order to stay closed
Visit Raleigh: $60 million lost due to COVID-19
Black Triangle vets reflect on Vietnam War and racism back home
Gov. Cooper responds to Trump's threat to pull the RNC from NC
COVID-19 fears typically won't get you out of your vacation rental
Cary triplets prepare for modified graduation
Show More
Triangle restaurants, customers adjust to Phase Two rules
Fallen Fort Bragg soldier honored at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600
Families, friends make most of Memorial Day weekend
NHL plans to resume skating drills
I-40 W near Rock Quarry Road reopens after 3-car crash
More TOP STORIES News