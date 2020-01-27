Society

Texas 3rd grader snags $1K after winning national colossal cabbage contest

WILLIS, Texas -- A Texas third grader has some big bragging rights, and she has the green thumb to prove it!

Braylen Davidson was among the one million third graders who participated in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program in hopes of winning Best in State.

Well, she pulled it off!

On top of taking home the top prize in Texas, Davidson will receive a savings bond worth $1,000 toward her education.

Bonnie Plants says growing a colossal cabbage may sound like a daunting task for young kids but f it's actuall

Steps include giving plants at least six hours of full sunlight or more, if possible, and making sure cabbages have plenty of space, up to three feet on each side to spread out.

The program is free to any third-grade classroom in the 48 contiguous states.

Head over to Bonnie Plants website for a list of gardening tips and recipes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasconteststexas newsfoodgardeningu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Senate
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Coronavirus concerns postpone Chapel Hill Chinese festival
Concerning note in Colo. HS bathroom leads to outpour of positivity
Cold sends more sea turtles to rehab than ever before
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Show More
'One of the greatest': Fans in NC mourn Kobe Bryant
105-year-old World War II veteran dies
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
J. Cole wins Best Rap Song at 2020 Grammy Award
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
More TOP STORIES News