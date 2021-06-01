graduation

Texas dad proud of 'valedictorian' and 'NOT valedictorian' sons

EMBED <>More Videos

Cypress dad cracks joke in graduation sign for sons

CYPRESS, Texas -- A Texas dad may or may not have admitted to having a favorite child after putting up these graduation signs on his front lawn.

The signs have turned some heads and generated quite the buzz on Twitter.

One of the signs shows a picture of Ryan Parappuram with the word "Valedictorian" proudly emblazoned under his picture.

The other sign showed Ryan's older brother Justin--although not is as reverent of a light. Justin's sign showcased the words "NOT Valedictorian."

"My dad swears he doesn't have a favorite," a tweet by Justin reads.



But don't worry. This sign is not showcases a split family, as you might initially think. Instead it shows a family who enjoys poking fun at each other.

Justin later followed up on Twitter saying, "I love both my dad and brother, this was all in good fun!"

"I'm super proud of my brother, and I know he is proud of me, too," he continued. "My dad couldn't be more thrilled for the both of us and only printed this sign with my consent."

SEE RELATED STORY: Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexashigh schoolgraduationcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
Friends come to wish Fayetteville student a happy graduation
From fighting a brain tumor to the top of the class
Deaf mom of 2 graduates early from UNC-Charlotte
3,500 Cumberland County grads to cross stage for in-person ceremonies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Young mom carjacked at gunpoint across from Streets of Southpoint
Rallies to be held across NC demanding transparency in Brown case
Tobacco Wood Brewing Company opens in RTP
Duke Energy customers to see higher energy bills
LATEST: If you get your shot at Harris Teeter, you could win $1M
US records daily average of fewer than 20k new COVID cases
Show More
Scammers target COVID-19 victims in funeral scam
NC 6th hottest place to relocate to during pandemic
2021 hurricane season starts today
Most Americans cannot spot fake news, study finds
Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5M free doughnuts since March
More TOP STORIES News