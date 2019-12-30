Society

Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue

A hero who helped save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died.

Doctors say Thai Navy SEAL Beirut Pakbara contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation last year.

Pakbara had been under medical supervision, but the infection got into his bloodstream and his condition deteriorated.

The soccer team went into the cave shortly before downpours, and got trapped for more than two weeks.
