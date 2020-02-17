- Regularly changing your password is vital to your online security.
- Food Lion kicked off its Summer Without Hunger program.
- You can watch 'Just Mercy,' starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, for free this weekend.
- AMC Theatres say they may not be able to survive the pandemic.
The 411: AMC Theatres has 'substantial doubt' it can reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hello there! Happy Thursday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
