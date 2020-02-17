411

The 411: Apple TV launches 24-hour streaming music channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hey there! Happy Tuesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • The Election Day countdown is on, we're officially two weeks away!
  • The Orionids meteor shower is supposed to peak late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. If you're a stargazer, you won't want to miss this.
  • If you just bought a Roku or are thinking of getting one for the holidays, you don't want to fall victim to this scam Diane Wilson is warning us about.
  • Apple Music TV has a new streaming 24-hour music video channel with no ads.
