The 411: Apple TV launches 24-hour streaming music channel

The Election Day countdown is on, we're officially two weeks away!

The Orionids meteor shower is supposed to peak late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. If you're a stargazer, you won't want to miss this.

If you just bought a Roku or are thinking of getting one for the holidays, you don't want to fall victim to this scam Diane Wilson is warning us about.

Apple Music TV has a new streaming 24-hour music video channel with no ads.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hey there! Happy Tuesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: