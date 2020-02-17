- Protests in Raleigh and Durham were civil on Monday, a week after the death of George Floyd sent shockwaves through America.
- Raleigh city council is scheduled to talk about diversity and inclusion training on Tuesday.
- Although demonstrations were largely peaceful in Durham, a restaurant had some damage and police headquarters was tagged with graffiti.
- Music labels are honoring 'Blackout Tuesday' by not releasing new music this week and reflecting on racial tension.
The 411: Music labels pausing business to honor Blackout Tuesday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD)
