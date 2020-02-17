The 411: Music labels pausing business to honor Blackout Tuesday

Protests in Raleigh and Durham were civil on Monday, a week after the death of George Floyd sent shockwaves through America.

Raleigh city council is scheduled to talk about diversity and inclusion training on Tuesday.

Although demonstrations were largely peaceful in Durham, a restaurant had some damage and police headquarters was tagged with graffiti.

Music labels are honoring 'Blackout Tuesday' by not releasing new music this week and reflecting on racial tension.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --