The 411: Music labels pausing business to honor Blackout Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hello there! Happy Tuesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Protests in Raleigh and Durham were civil on Monday, a week after the death of George Floyd sent shockwaves through America.
  • Raleigh city council is scheduled to talk about diversity and inclusion training on Tuesday.
  • Although demonstrations were largely peaceful in Durham, a restaurant had some damage and police headquarters was tagged with graffiti.
  • Music labels are honoring 'Blackout Tuesday' by not releasing new music this week and reflecting on racial tension.
Show More
