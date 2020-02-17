The 411: Still looking for your stimulus check?

A lot of people are asking "where's my money?" in response to not getting their stimulus check yet. The IRS has a new resource online to help with that.

A "barrel-chested" cow in a family's front yard is drawing looks and smiles from drivers passing by their Durham home.

Lawmakers are back in Raleigh today and so are "Reopen NC" protesters with a message for Gov. Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Tuesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: