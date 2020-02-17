- A message written in the Raleigh streets has reverberated throughout the country in recent days - "End Racism Now."
- On Monday, the North Carolina Senate is taking up a bill that would allow gyms to reopen at half capacity.
- Hundreds of thousands of people have hunted for $1 million worth of treasure hidden in the mountains out west. Someone finally found it.
- Today is National Best Friend Day, so give your BFF a shout out!
The 411: It's time to honor National Best Friend Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hello there! Welcome to a new week! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
411
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News