The 411: It's time to honor National Best Friend Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hello there! Welcome to a new week! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A message written in the Raleigh streets has reverberated throughout the country in recent days - "End Racism Now."
  • On Monday, the North Carolina Senate is taking up a bill that would allow gyms to reopen at half capacity.
  • Hundreds of thousands of people have hunted for $1 million worth of treasure hidden in the mountains out west. Someone finally found it.
  • Today is National Best Friend Day, so give your BFF a shout out!
