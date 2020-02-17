The 411: It's time to honor National Best Friend Day

A message written in the Raleigh streets has reverberated throughout the country in recent days - "End Racism Now."

On Monday, the North Carolina Senate is taking up a bill that would allow gyms to reopen at half capacity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have hunted for $1 million worth of treasure hidden in the mountains out west. Someone finally found it.

Today is National Best Friend Day, so give your BFF a shout out!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hello there! Welcome to a new week! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: