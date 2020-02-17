411

The 411: Housing market rebounding from COVID-19 slump

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Apex is having a Carolina Comeback of its own, allowing parallel parking spaces to turn into outdoor seating for downtown restaurants.
  • A gag order is likely to be issued in the case of George Floyd's murder.
  • Data shows contracts on homes jumped significantly last month after two months of steep declines.
  • AMC is pushing back its reopening date by two weeks to July 30.
