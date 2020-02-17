The 411: Teen donates $500 from tutoring to food bank
Wake County Public School System will not announce their reopening plan during a Thursday afternoon board meeting, but will map out what a possible school year that combines in-person and online education looks like. Durham Public Schools is working on a similar plan. An Enloe High School student decided to give back with the money she's been earning during quarantine. She has been virtually tutoring students in math and art, saving up more than $500. But instead of keeping the cash, she dropped it off at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. At least 90 soldiers and instructors at Fort Bragg tested positive for COVID-19 after a survival training course. Researchers have identified 1,000 words and phrases that trigger home assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
