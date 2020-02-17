411

The 411: Teen donates $500 from tutoring to food bank

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hey there! Happy Tuesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Wake County Public School System will not announce their reopening plan during a Thursday afternoon board meeting, but will map out what a possible school year that combines in-person and online education looks like. Durham Public Schools is working on a similar plan.
  • An Enloe High School student decided to give back with the money she's been earning during quarantine. She has been virtually tutoring students in math and art, saving up more than $500. But instead of keeping the cash, she dropped it off at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
  • At least 90 soldiers and instructors at Fort Bragg tested positive for COVID-19 after a survival training course.
  • Researchers have identified 1,000 words and phrases that trigger home assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    society411
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    411
    The 411 for Thursday, Sept. 19
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    COVID-19 LATEST: US sees highest single-day increase of 50K cases
    US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
    1 shot outside Denny's restaurant in Raleigh, police say
    WCPSS to reopen with 'moderate' social distancing, sources say
    Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
    Georgia dog is 2nd in US to test positive for COVID-19
    65-year-old man survives 97-day COVID-19 hospital stay
    Show More
    Sexual assault survivor advocates for military oversight
    Duke health official questions efficiency of COVID-19 antibody testing
    Demonstrators gather outside Executive Mansion for 3rd night
    Durham high school students likely not returning for '20-21 year
    Forslund appears done as the voice of the Hurricanes
    More TOP STORIES News