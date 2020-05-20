411

The 411: The ultimate sandlot game pairs the boys against the girls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Wednesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • YOGA: Practicing yoga can ease depression in people with health issues.
  • SANDLOT: A street in Mississippi is home to a sandlot game where the boys play the girls and World Series champion Brian Dozier is a coach.
  • DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOOD: The State Fairgrounds is hosting a drive-thru fair food weekend. Deep-fried Oreos, cotton candy, funnel cakes and Dole whip floats are all there.
  • WE'RE BACK: Triangle Town Center is opening up Thursday.
