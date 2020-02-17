- Five-year-old Madelyn wrote a book for the Goldsboro Fire Department! The department is looking for new ways to engage with the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The pandemic has everyone wanting to get back to the zoo. The NC Zoo is expected to give details on its reopening soon.
- Cary has canceled its Crazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival. The event was scheduled for late August.
- Join us tonight for our hurricane season special - Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic.
The 411: NC Zoo expected to give details on reopening
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
