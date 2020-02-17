The 411: NC Zoo expected to give details on reopening

Five-year-old Madelyn wrote a book for the Goldsboro Fire Department! The department is looking for new ways to engage with the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has everyone wanting to get back to the zoo. The NC Zoo is expected to give details on its reopening soon.

Cary has canceled its Crazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival. The event was scheduled for late August.

Join us tonight for our hurricane season special - Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hey there! Welcome to Wednesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: