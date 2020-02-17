The 411: Durham distillery donating hand sanitizer to Raleigh Fire Department

North Carolina based-songwriter Anelle Staal has written an ode to the coronavirus called "Dear Corona."

Taji Natural Hair Styling is posting weekly sessions on YouTube with several informative lessons on how to style your hair.

Durham Distillery is donating 45 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Raleigh Fire Department.

Japanese University students aren't letting COVID-19 mess with their graduation service. Robots are helping them out.

