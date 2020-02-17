The 411: Durham distillery donating hand sanitizer to Raleigh Fire Department

- North Carolina based-songwriter Anelle Staal has written an ode to the coronavirus called "Dear Corona."
- Taji Natural Hair Styling is posting weekly sessions on YouTube with several informative lessons on how to style your hair.
- Durham Distillery is donating 45 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Raleigh Fire Department.
- Japanese University students aren't letting COVID-19 mess with their graduation service. Robots are helping them out.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Tuesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
