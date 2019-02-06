The country's best gin is closer than you think

If you like gin, you'll find the country's very best right here in the Triangle at the Durham Distillery.Its Conniption Navy Strength Gin just won the top prize in the U.S. from the World Gin Awards.The award came from the Navy Strength taste category.As the name suggests, Navy Strength Gin is a powerfully alcoholic version of the spirit.Durham Distillery describes its Navy Strength Gin as "enticingly intense yet surprisingly balanced."The flavors include Indian coriander, caraway, rosemary, cardamom, citrus, and fig, in addition to the traditional juniper and cassia flavors of gin.Durham Distillery is owned by Melissa and Lee Katrincic, who began their careers as scientists.Now, Conniption Navy Strength moves on to be judged on an international level. The winner of that award gets announced on Feb. 21 at the Gin Magazine awards dinner in London.