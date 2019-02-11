ABC11 TOGETHER

The Durham Rescue Mission needs Easter baskets

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham Rescue Mission needs Easter baskets.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Durham Rescue Mission wants to make sure all local children have a happy Easter.

Organizers of the mission's annual Easter event are putting out a call for Easter baskets.

With Easter still two months away, they're hoping to collect 1,500 baskets before their annual Easter Community Dinner and Easter basket giveaway. Right now they don't have any.



You can donate baskets until Friday, April 12 at 1201 E Main St. in Durham.

The baskets will be given out on Good Friday, April 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeasterdurham county newsabc11 togetherdonationsDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory now playing at DPAC
300 seniors on Durham Meals on Wheels waiting list
Tobacco Road Marathon close to reaching $1 Million Raised
Fayetteville woman seeks prom dresses for Native American students in need
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
Roseboro honors kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside fire department
More Triangle homeowners claim unlicensed contractor didn't finish jobs
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News