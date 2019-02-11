The Durham Rescue Mission needs Easter baskets

The Durham Rescue Mission wants to make sure all local children have a happy Easter.Organizers of the mission's annual Easter event are putting out a call for Easter baskets.With Easter still two months away, they're hoping to collect 1,500 baskets before their annual Easter Community Dinner and Easter basket giveaway. Right now they don't have any.You can donate baskets until Friday, April 12 at 1201 E Main St. in Durham.The baskets will be given out on Good Friday, April 19.