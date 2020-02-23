Society

Couple throws Whataburger themed gender reveal party

We've never seen a gender reveal like this one before!

Izzy Castro and Daniel Castilleja posted a video of their Whataburger themed gender reveal to Twitter that later went viral.

They had a table set up with orange balloons, orange party hats, cupcakes with the Whataburger design and all the different kinds of sauces from the popular Texas fast-food restaurant, along with the order numbers they had collected over the years. They also proudly hung an orange Whataburger flag behind them.



Before they dug into the plastic bag to reveal the baby's gender, their family asked what they would name their child.

They said, "Ezekiel if it's a boy," and "Sophia if it's a girl."

Digging into the bag, they pulled out a navy blue baby onezie that read "I'm so spicy" in white letters.

The couple is expecting a baby boy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfast food restaurantgender identitywhataburger
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paratrooper killed in head-on crash between motorcycle, SUV
Raleigh to honor Zamboni driver turned Canes goalie
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Krispy Kreme starting delivery service on Leap Day
LIVE: Thousands gather in LA for Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial
Man turns himself in after 4 shot, 3 killed in Bladen County
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101
Show More
How to watch Kobe Bryant memorial service at 1 p.m.
2 injured in shooting near Durham restaurant
The 411: New Star Wars movie in the works
More than 100K welcome President Trump to India
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
More TOP STORIES News