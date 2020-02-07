The Green Chair Project presented with the Triangle NC Cares award for February

The Green Chair Project
From The Green Chair Project website: "The Green Chair Project is a 501(c)(3) that provides home furnishings donated from our community for families and individuals who have transitioned from experiencing homelessness or disasters and have secured sustainable housing.
The reusable gifts are cleaned and repaired by volunteers and are presented in a way that promotes dignity and respect. For a small fee, families working with case managers from partnering agencies can select furniture, linens, cookware, and accessories to outfit their new homes.
The Green Chair experience encourages families to prioritize and make choices and empowers them to create their surroundings and rebuild their lives."
For more information and to get involved visit https://www.thegreenchair.org/.
