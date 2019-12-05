The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial

That face you make when you have to videotape yourself exercising to prove to your husband that you're making every effort to (checks notes) look thin for him. #peloton pic.twitter.com/Hq6stoiETH — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 3, 2019

I sure hope that my husband gets me a #Peloton for Christmas this year so next year, I can give him a video of me giving up halfway through my first ride. — Jennifer Smith (@jenniferpsmith) December 1, 2019

When will our collective hatred of #peloton finally bring us together as a nation? pic.twitter.com/p3mnxLWZxi — Rachelle Pavelko (@rpavelko) December 3, 2019

What we really need is someone taking videos of themselves watching the #Peloton commercial.



Then when they get one for Xmas, we can watch the videos of them making the videos. — David Schultz (@SchultzWNSP) December 2, 2019

I’m so inspired by the #Peloton commercial with the young, fit woman who goes on a scary year long workout journey, going from 116 lbs to 112 lbs. 😂 Fire your #Advertising team. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Vn39RZ7e8a — Kathy Kelley (@LoveMyCavalier) December 3, 2019

Enjoying the wintery view of my courtyard from my humble, 5 bedroom loft while killing it on the #peloton #fivedaysinarow can u believe it?!?! 😬 pic.twitter.com/vjFnL70KQl — Grace in Boston (@GraceinBoston1) December 4, 2019

I actually thought that @onepeloton

ad I saw the other day on tv was pretty good...it made me kinda want a #Peloton....and I don't even like stationary bikes! People are over-reacting. The ad got your attention and gained traction. Of course it is ridiculous...it's marketing! — Sage Canaday (@SageCanaday) December 3, 2019

If you are upset about the Peloton ad, you probably need a Peloton #Peloton #exercise #lazy — Tyler Young (@Ty_Young1) December 4, 2019

NEW YORK -- A holiday ad from Peloton is the latest subject of widespread criticism across the internet and social media.The ad for the at-home fitness bike, called "The Gift That Gives Back," shows a thin, attractive woman looking back over the last year's journey with her Peloton bike while she sits with her family amid a snowy, Christmas-y living room.Set to the tune of "She's So High," the video-blog style recap shows the woman's partner gifting her with the exercise equipment a year ago while she starts to record her progress."Five days in a row, are you surprised? I am," she tells her followers as the next clip shows her waking up at 6 a.m. to ride with the sun."A year ago I didn't realize how much this would change me, thank you," she says at the end of her recap as her partner looks on smiling with approval.While she was apparently moved by the gift, social media users were less than thrilled with the ad and say it is sexist and classist.However, not everyone was angry over the ad. Some social media users came to the defense of the ad.The company released a statement that said in part that it's disappointed in how some misinterpreted the commercial and that it created the ad to celebrate fitness and wellness.What do you think of the ad?