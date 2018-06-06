SOCIETY

The original Gerber baby meets the current Gerber baby

The newest Gerber baby meets the original Gerber baby

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby from 1928, is 91 years old and she just met the most recently selected Gerber baby in person.

Gerber arranged for Cook to meet 1-year-old Lucas Warren on Saturday.

The little boy made history this year as the first baby with Down syndrome to be a Gerber brand ambassador for the year.

Cook's iconic baby image became Gerber's official logo in 1931.

In 2010, the company began its annual tradition of taking photo submissions for the next spokesbaby, and this year, little Lucas was the winner.
