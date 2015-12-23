ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE

The real impact of the Heart of Carolina Food Drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Thanks to our viewers, many of those in need will not go hungry this Christmas (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help
By
The biggest ABC11 Together event of the year is the Heart of Carolina Food Drive. We ask for your help, and there's always an incredible response. Now, the real impact seen as families get the food they desperately need.

Read More: Thank You! Heart of Carolina Food Drive a success!

Anya Morrison is just eight years old. She and her brother Nasr know what it's like to not have enough food.

"I was sad because I was asking for food and [there] wasn't any," Anya said.
They prayed for something to eat, and they remember when their prayers were answered.

"When she brought some food home I was very happy," Nasr said.

Their grandmother got connected to Community Helpers in Knightdale. Community Helpers gives low-income families food and clothes. Twice a week, a delivery comes in from the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina.

"When I came here I had just lost my job. I needed food and I came and got it," said food stamp recipient Evon Debnam. "You can come every week or two and get vegetables, meat, fruit...you get it all."

"It's rewarding knowing you are doing something to help someone that is not as fortunate," said Bill Neal, president of Community Helpers.

Anya, Nasr, and more than 650,000 other people in our area do not know where their next meal might come from. That's why your donation to our Heart of Carolina Food Drive is so important. That food that was donated at your work place, or at a local Kroger, is now at places like Community Helpers.

The Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina is always accepting donations. If you'd like to help, click here.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfood driveabc11 togetherABC11 Together Food Drive
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE
Food drive donations headed to hurricane victims
Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage
We did it! More than 1 million meals. Thank you!
Giving Tuesday: Give back to the Heart of Carolina Food Drive
More ABC11 Together Food Drive
SOCIETY
Food drive donations headed to hurricane victims
Food drive items already helping feed Goldsboro victims
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
More Society
Top Stories
Sheriff: Florence, SC shooting suspect set up house to ambush officers
16-year-old Cardinal Gibbons student killed in morning crash
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
New factory to bring $35.3M to Roxboro
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Durham approves scooters, with restrictions
Show More
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
'Out of time:' Dogs in Duplin County shelter will be put down if not adopted soon
Fort Bragg-based FORSCOM to get its first female commander
Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center
More News