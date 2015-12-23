The real impact of the Heart of Carolina Food Drive

The biggest ABC11 Together event of the year is the Heart of Carolina Food Drive. We ask for your help, and there's always an incredible response. Now, the real impact seen as families get the food they desperately need.
Anya Morrison is just eight years old. She and her brother Nasr know what it's like to not have enough food.
"I was sad because I was asking for food and [there] wasn't any," Anya said.
They prayed for something to eat, and they remember when their prayers were answered.
"When she brought some food home I was very happy," Nasr said.
Their grandmother got connected to Community Helpers in Knightdale. Community Helpers gives low-income families food and clothes. Twice a week, a delivery comes in from the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina.
"When I came here I had just lost my job. I needed food and I came and got it," said food stamp recipient Evon Debnam. "You can come every week or two and get vegetables, meat, fruit...you get it all."
"It's rewarding knowing you are doing something to help someone that is not as fortunate," said Bill Neal, president of Community Helpers.
Anya, Nasr, and more than 650,000 other people in our area do not know where their next meal might come from. That's why your donation to our Heart of Carolina Food Drive is so important. That food that was donated at your work place, or at a local Kroger, is now at places like Community Helpers.
The Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina is always accepting donations. If you'd like to help, click here.
