Society

The USO gala in Durham salutes members of the military and supporters

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The USO of North Carolina will honor members of the military at its annual Salute to Freedom Awards Celebration on Saturday night at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham.

North Carolina-based Bank of America will also be receiving an award for the company's longtime support of the USO.

In 2013, the USO rolled out its mobile center. It's a way to serve the military on the go. Service members can relax in the air conditioning, get a meal and connect with loved ones using wifi access.

"So this mobile unit not only provides us the access for the support to get to those remote areas, but in times of natural disaster and need it's essentially a unit on wheels. It can go anywhere." USO member Virginia Parker said.



Parkers added that whenever the mobile center arrives, there are always smiles on the services members benefiting from the USO of North Carolina's hospitality, made possible with Bank of America's dedication.

"What a great respite for our military to be able to enjoy this unit wherever it is, even in a gravel parking lot and be able to have the network and camaraderie with their peers and just to relax and hopefully be appreciated by the services that it brings," Parker said.

Next year will represent the 100th year of Bank of America providing financial support and services to military men and women.

"We have 10 financial centers that are providing military personnel financial services in the different countries which they reside. In addition, we have partnered with many organizations, both nationally and locally in providing community support." Parker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncsoldiersmilitary
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom furious after school bus drags, runs over Moore County child
'I'm hurt:' Family wants answers in deadly Roxboro quadruple shooting
St. Aug's Track & Field coach expected to 'fully recover' after vehicle crash
Employees left unpaid after Raleigh restaurant suddenly closes
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack
Apex teen accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend's Gatorade bottle
﻿Expert warns rushed impeachment process threatens GOP and Dems
Show More
Pres. Trump approves NC disaster declaration after Hurricane Dorian
Cumberland County DSS: School didn't report signs of child abuse
School reinstates NC cheerleaders who held up Trump banner
Orange County band teacher arrested on statutory rape charges
Child dies after fall at Charlotte airport; investigation underway
More TOP STORIES News