The USO gala in Durham salutes members of the military and supporters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The USO of North Carolina will honor members of the military at its annual Salute to Freedom Awards Celebration on Saturday night at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham.North Carolina-based Bank of America will also be receiving an award for the company's longtime support of the USO.In 2013, the USO rolled out its mobile center. It's a way to serve the military on the go. Service members can relax in the air conditioning, get a meal and connect with loved ones using wifi access."So this mobile unit not only provides us the access for the support to get to those remote areas, but in times of natural disaster and need it's essentially a unit on wheels. It can go anywhere." USO member Virginia Parker said.Parkers added that whenever the mobile center arrives, there are always smiles on the services members benefiting from the USO of North Carolina's hospitality, made possible with Bank of America's dedication."What a great respite for our military to be able to enjoy this unit wherever it is, even in a gravel parking lot and be able to have the network and camaraderie with their peers and just to relax and hopefully be appreciated by the services that it brings," Parker said.Next year will represent the 100th year of Bank of America providing financial support and services to military men and women."We have 10 financial centers that are providing military personnel financial services in the different countries which they reside. In addition, we have partnered with many organizations, both nationally and locally in providing community support." Parker said.