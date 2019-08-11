Society

'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase

WESTFIELD, New Jersey -- A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as "The Watcher" has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014, but they didn't move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker.

NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.

Andrew Carr declined comment.

"It's a great house, it's a total nightmare and tragedy for my clients," attorney Lee Levitt told ABC News.

The nightmare began just days after the house was sold, with "The Watcher" writing menacing and threatening diatribes, angry about renovations to the home and detailing the movements of the family and their kids.

One letter said: "All of the windows and doors...allow me to watch you and track you as you move through the house."

Another said: "I watch and wait for the day the young blood will be mine again."

The family later tried to sue the old homeowners, who allegedly threw away a letter from "The Watcher" a week before closing and never mentioned it.

In an interview with New York Magazine last year, Derek Broaddus said of the entire ordeal, "it's like a cancer...we think about it every day."

And despite surveillance cameras, private investigators, security firms and the authorities -- "The Watcher" has never been found.

"Our police department conducted an exhaustive investigation," said Mayor Andy Skibitsky.

A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywestfieldanonymoushomestalkingmental healthreal estate
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Show More
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
NBA All-Star John Wall visits Cary for annual backpack giveaway
More TOP STORIES News