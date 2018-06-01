SOCIETY

Three theatrical dance showcases in Raleigh this weekend

Photo: Nick Hidalgo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live performance art, there's no better time than the present to get out and about in Raleigh. From modern dance showcases to a vaudeville revue, these events will put some pep in your step this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

M. Smith Performing Arts at A Step To Gold International Ballroom





Tonight: Experience the first live performance by M. Smith Performing Arts company: "The Butterfly Method." The production combines a medley of dance styles -- from ballet to acrobatics -- to showcase the company's leading-edge storytelling capabilities. Like the butterfly itself, expect the show to take you on a transformational journey.

When: Friday, June 1, 7-9 p.m.
Where: A Step To Gold International Ballroom, 6278 Glenwood Ave., #200
Admission: $25 general admission; $60 for admission and a T-shirt

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vaudeville spectacular at The Glenwood





Lose yourself in an immersive red-light district at The VaudeVillain Revue!'s "Moulin Rouge" tribute. Set in a luxurious venue, The Glenwood, the dinner party will bring musicians, cabaret dancers, magicians, comedians, circus performers and more to the stage. Guest are encouraged to don their finest vaudevillian costumes.

When: Saturday, June 2, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Glenwood, 3300 Woman's Club Drive
Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Joy Paige Dance Company at Sonorous Road Theatre & Film Studio





This Sunday evening, Joy Paige Dance Company stages its third annual showcase. The contemporary dance company combines elements of ballet, hip-hop, jazz and modern dance to tell meaningful stories. This year's theme: "A Look at Love."

When: Sunday, June 3, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Sonorous Road Theatre & Film Studio, 3801 Hillsborough St., #Suite 113
Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineRaleigh
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News