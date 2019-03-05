Society

Throwing cheese at babies, 'cheese challenge' draws controversy

If you've been on social media over the past few days you've likely seen a very bizarre video or two involving adults tossing slices of cheese at their unsuspecting babies.

If not, allow us to introduce you to the strangest corner of the internet.

Everyone, from parents to siblings to grandparents, have been posting clips of themselves gently throwing American cheese at their little ones' faces, documenting their shocked, confused reactions.

The prank was apparently started by a Michigan dad last week, who dubbed his dairy-tossing moment "getting cheesed."

For some reason, it took off and within hours people were copying him and the so-called "cheese challenge" was born.

Like most things online, the trend has created quite the divide, with many saying that messing with a baby for likes is cruel and mean-spirited.

Others compared it to child abuse, even threatening to call authorities on parents who post cheese clips.

But most seem to agree, that even if the clips are a bit cringe-worthy, no babies are being permanently harmed by a piece of cheese.
