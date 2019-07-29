Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Holiday Express at Pullen Park

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tickets for the 2019 Holiday Express at Pullen Park go on sale Tuesday morning!
The annual winter event regularly sells out--usually within an hour of going on sale to the public. So be sure you're up early and your internet is working.
Tickets go on sale at 5:30 a.m. July 30. All tickets will be sold through Eventbright.
This year's Holiday Express runs from December 4-8 and December 11-15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
The tradition features a fully decorated Pullen Park, a train ride, ice covered sledding hill, unlimited carousel rides, crafts, a visit with Santa and more.
