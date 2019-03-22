cpr

Toddler's CPR expertise has father encouraging others to learn life-saving techniques

EMBED <>More Videos

A Tulare CPR instructor says he began teaching his daughter how to perform life-saving techniques before she could walk, and believes that if she can learn, anyone can.

TULARE, Calif. -- A Tulare, California, CPR instructor said he began teaching his daughter how to perform life-saving techniques before she could walk, and he believes that if she can learn, anyone can.

Chris Pietroforte owns Central Valley CPR in Tulare and began teaching his daughter, Saige, about life-saving techniques after he saw her show interest in a practice mannequin at one of his classes.

"I was teaching another class and she started pumping away... and ever since then she's been learning, and she just picks stuff up more and more each time," Pietroforte said.

He said Saige knows the proper rate to perform CPR and also knows how to use an AED defibrillator.

"I'll put her head to head with some people and she's actually outdone some people in the class."

According to a 2018 survey done by the Cleveland Clinic, 54 percent of Americans said they know how to perform CPR, but only 11 percent know the correct pace for CPR compressions (100-120 beats per minute).

Pietroforte said that Saige's knowledge shows that anyone can, and should, learn basic emergency techniques.

"If a 2-year-old can do it, anyone can do it."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societytularesafetymedical emergencytularecpr
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CPR
Cary mailman saves man's life while delivering Christmas packages
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
VIDEO: Dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
TOP STORIES
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
Florida sees a boom in 'birth tourism'
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
Man shot near Milburnie Road Apartments in Raleigh
Online car buyers falling for deployed soldier scam
RDU to increase parking rates spring of 2019
Show More
Governor Roy Cooper declares April as NC Beer Month
NC gets F grade for keeping lead out of drinking water at school
Study: Texting and driving bans prevent ER visits
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
More TOP STORIES News