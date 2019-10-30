Towns near Philadelphia changing date of Halloween due to rain

This is not a trick, and depending on who you are talking to, it's not a treat either.
With rain in the forecast for Halloween, some towns near Philadelphia are moving trick-or-treating to a different date.
In Spring Township, Pennsylvania and Hammonton, New Jersey, trick-or-treating has been moved one day earlier to Wednesday, October 30.
Hammonton's announcement said the Quality of Life Committee made the decision in collaboration with the police department and the school district. They noted that the safety of children is their number one priority.
Halloween events in Mantua Township, New Jersey and West Chester, Pennsylvania have moved their trick-or-treating to a day later on Friday, November 1.
For some, the decision boils down to safety. Rain could mean reduced visibility and slippery sidewalks and roads, especially given the wet leaves.
For others, Halloween is October 31 regardless of weather.
Also, parents who have rearranged their work schedules to trick-or-treat with their children on Halloween may now not be able to take part.
More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition to move Halloween to Saturday each year.
