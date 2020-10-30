abc11 together

'Smiling While Sending Hope' kicks off 7th annual toy drive for kids with chronic illnesses

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina girl with chronic illnesses kicked off the toy drive she founded years ago.

Katie Haynes is a pretty incredible young woman. Seven years ago she set up drop boxes at businesses in Youngsville. That was the start of what is now called the Smiling While Sending Hope Toy Drive.

The toys collected are donated to kids and young adults dealing with chronic illnesses.

"I wanted to make a difference and make and impact on not only their lives but their families and siblings as well," Haynes said.

WATCH: Pizzeria, young girl team up to 'send smiles' to first responders during coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Katie Haynes and Bella Italia Pizzeria in Wake Forest are working together to help first responders.



Alannah Cain, 11, was born with a birth defect. She has spend many holidays in the hospital. One of those holidays she received a gift from Haynes' toy drive.

"I'm going through a lot right now because of my feeding tube, and I'm having to go back and forth to the hospital and when I got that gift it made me like really happy," Cain said.

Again this year Haynes is partnered with Mary and Co. Gifts in downtown Youngsville.

"It took nothing to put a bin in the front door and we had a lot of customers coming in and putting things in the bin," said Mary Allen of Mary and Co. Gifts.

Last year, Haynes collected so many toys just in time for the holidays she filled a U-Haul truck. And this year, she's hoping to collect even more.

"Stuff like this helps bring a smile to their face and helps them take their mind off something and have that support system they know they can rely on," Haynes said.

If you would like to donate in person, visit these locations:

  • Mary Co & Gifts (Youngsville)
  • Linda Craft & Team, Realtors (Raleigh)
  • Bella Italia Pizzeria (Wake Forest)
  • Kindred Oaks Dentistry (Youngsville)
  • Page 158 Books (Wake Forest)
  • Creedmoor Drug Co (Creedmoor)
  • Tumble Gym locations:
  • Factory in Wake Forest
  • Falls River in Raleigh
  • Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
  • Strickland Road in Raleigh
  • Southern Village in Chapel Hill

If you would like to donate virtually, visit the Amazon wish list at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/RQJJL44S2YSO?fbclid=IwAR0P6TJQvQc6u4FdGW3aaSWN-iPOL3Id8_xM30M_qQPs-5mMlPFUDmfDNW4 or the GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/6th-annual-2020-virtual-toy-drive?fbclid=IwAR2o4EaEjC0EgALYAhyko7-CngjYxj4dsj3_p_0CQyX5f4UOdO617i5bxS4
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyoungsvillefranklin countytoy driveillnessabc11 togethergood newsdonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Golf cart helps Holly Spring cancer patient celebrate Halloween
Food Bank of CENC launches Podcast in fight against hunger
Raeford couple launch mobile mentoring unit for underserved communities
Wake teacher helps start virtual run to fight systemic racism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mayor issues Friday night curfew ahead of planned protest
October spike in COVID-19 cases surpasses July peak
AppleCare scam swindles $5,000 from teacher trying to repair laptop
Millions of ballots already counted, but data will upload Tuesday
102-year-old Fayetteville woman votes for the 1st time
Raleigh Halloween display memorializes boy killed in ATV crash
LATEST: NC reports 2,809 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Wake Co. polls see shorter waits during final hours of Early Voting
Lead poisoning remains significant risk for children
No evidence of armed person on UNC-CH campus, officials say
Golf cart helps Holly Spring cancer patient celebrate Halloween
More TOP STORIES News