Jack Britt High School senior Marquis Monroe, who identifies as a nongender conforming individual, is upset, saying the principal of the school wouldn't allow the student to run for Homecoming queen.Monroe said sometimes people look on with disgust."This would help me to know people in my school actually do not look at me like that," Monroe told ABC11 on Wednesday. "People look at me like I'm beautiful like I'm a human being like everyone else."The 17-year-old recounted the experience on Twitter and Instagram, writing in part: "I worked so hard to be comfortable with myself." The post going viral, getting many shares and support from fellow students."I feel he should have the opportunity to do it because to change the world," said Matthew Knight, Jack Britt High School senior."I think it's his decision if he wants to run or not but I just don't see a problem with it," said Caleb Long, another student."We have a lot of people that may not agree with Marquis but we also have a lot of supporters that believe that he can win it," said Brandon Lacey, a high school senior."I think they should give him the opportunity to run because everybody deserves to be equal but I think that people at our school...females...that want the opportunity to be the queen are missing out if he ends up running," said Antonio Lee, Jack Britt High School senior.Cumberland County Schools sent this statement:Cumberland County Schools said the criteria to determine which students are eligible to participate in homecoming court vary by school.ABC11 left phone messages for Principal Scott Pope.The Homecoming Queen is scheduled to be crowned next weekend.